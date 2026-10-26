Romanian intelligence has uncovered a network of saboteurs who, according to the investigation, were coordinated from Russia. They are suspected of involvement in the attempted arson of the Carfil defense plant in Brașov, which took place on September 14.

According to Romanian intelligence, citizens of former Soviet republics living in European Union countries may have been involved in planning the sabotage. As reported by Digi24, the suspects include a Ukrainian citizen and two Belarusians.

Two men were detained in Germany. According to the publication, they may have been planning other similar crimes. The third suspect was located in Poland on Monday.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals issued European arrest warrants for all three. Romanian authorities are working on their extradition. Legal proceedings are ongoing in Romania with the participation of law enforcement agencies from other European countries.

According to intelligence reports, the plant in Brașov may have been just one of the targets. Russian coordinators, according to Romanian authorities, identified other targets for the network. Among them are state-owned and private defense industry enterprises, as well as sites of military and industrial significance.

The Russian Trail: How the Perpetrators May Have Been Recruited

Romanian intelligence believes this case is part of a broader campaign of sabotage coordinated by Russia in Europe. Investigations this year have also uncovered other attempted attacks in Romania. Potential targets included international military facilities and training sites for Ukrainian troops.

According to intelligence assessments, the aim of such actions is “to intimidate, undermine defense capabilities, and weaken states’ contributions to European and regional security.”

According to the agency, recruitment often begins on social media. People are offered money to surveil specific sites or take photographs of them. Over time, the tasks may become more complex and involve arson, sabotage, or even murder. If a person refuses to carry out the orders, the organizers may pressure or blackmail them.

According to intelligence reports, recruiters may exploit people’s financial difficulties, addictions, or criminal pasts to find operatives. To cover their tracks, network members may use transportation, housing, and payment methods registered under other people’s names, as well as foreign SIM cards and encrypted messaging apps.

This is reported by Digi24.



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Late on the evening of October 14, a merchant ship at anchor caught fire in Romanian territorial waters. The crew was evacuated, Romanian authorities reported.

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