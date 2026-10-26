In the United States, President Donald Trump said he plans to pay $1 million to a person who provides information about possible fraud in previous elections or the 2026 midterm elections. According to him, the information must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for such actions. This includes, in particular, the midterm vote scheduled for November 3.

Statement on Truth Social

Trump published the statement on the Truth Social social network. In the post, he noted that the reward would be paid after the arrest and conviction of those who, in his wording, perpetrated fraud. Anadolu Agency reports on the statement.

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Congressional elections

The US midterm elections are set to take place next week. Voters will determine which party will control Congress. Trump’s statement came amid intensified political disputes over the fairness of elections in the country.

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