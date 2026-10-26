In the United States, former FBI Director James Comey has been charged with new federal criminal offenses in a case involving the transmission of information related to national defense. The indictment was made public on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Washington, CNBC reports.

Nature of the charges

According to the court document, Comey is accused of knowingly transmitting information related to national defense to a person who was not authorized to receive it. He is also charged with conspiracy with other people to violate the law prohibiting the dissemination of such information.

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The indictment alleges that Comey, through one or more co-conspirators, instructed an unnamed person to provide information concerning national defense to a reporter for a nationwide news outlet.

Third case against Comey

CNBC notes that this is already the third time federal criminal charges have been brought against James Comey. He previously headed the Federal Bureau of Investigation. President Donald Trump dismissed Comey from his post as FBI director in 2017.

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