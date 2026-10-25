President Trump votes early in Florida — The Hindu International

US President Donald Trump voted early in the midterm elections in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 24. First Lady Melania Trump arrived with him at the polling station, The Hindu reports.

Voting in West Palm Beach

The Trumps arrived at the polling location at the office of the Palm Beach County elections supervisor in West Palm Beach. Before that, the president spent the morning at a nearby golf club.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump said he voted for all Republicans in Florida. Asked whether he supported his party’s candidates, the president, who had an “I Voted” sticker, replied: “Very much so.”

Trip to Georgia

After voting, Trump was due to speak at a rally in Georgia. The president had previously been criticized for voting by mail, although he had long opposed this method of submitting ballots.

Read us on