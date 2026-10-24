In the United Kingdom, Cyclone Boelo caused transport disruptions and event cancellations. Due to strong winds and rain, passengers at Belfast, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Manchester airports were warned of possible flight delays and cancellations on Saturday and Sunday.

A yellow warning for strong winds was in effect in northern England, including Manchester and Newcastle, across almost all of Scotland, and in parts of Northern Ireland. According to RMF24, warnings in Scotland were to be upgraded to the orange level; it was also expected to cover areas of Northern Ireland north of Belfast.

Ferries and trains halted services

Ferry operator CalMac said that all of its vessels on routes along Scotland's west coast would remain in port throughout the weekend. Rail operator ScotRail suspended train services near the Scottish towns of Ayr and Kilmarnock due to flooded tracks.

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ScotRail also urged residents living near railway lines to securely fasten garden furniture and trampolines. The company warned that wind could blow these items onto the tracks and block train traffic. In Derry/Londonderry, on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, a bridge over the River Foyle was closed.

Flooding warnings

Warnings of possible flooding and floods were in effect in 40 locations, including Cumbria, Bolton near Manchester and the Wallasey suburb near Liverpool. A number of events planned for the weekend were canceled across the country due to weather conditions.

In Liverpool, the lights will not be switched on as part of the River of Light festival. Saturday agricultural fairs were canceled in Salford and Darlington, while Halloween festivals will not take place in Paisley and Cookstown. In Edinburgh, Princes Street Gardens were closed in the evening, and visits to Edinburgh Castle were unavailable. Several thousand households also remained without electricity after the previous Cyclone Austin.

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