Democrats seek to join Alaska election case — CNBC

In the United States, Democratic organizations and voting rights advocacy groups are asking a court to allow them to join a case against the Justice Department’s attempt to block certification of Alaska Senate election results if incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses. CNBC reports.

Motion to the court

The relevant motions were filed by Alaskans for Mary, the campaign of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and a separate group involving the League of Women Voters of Alaska, Common Cause, and two voters.

In court documents filed on Friday, the applicants argue that the U.S. executive branch has no authority to interfere in elections conducted by states. In their view, the lawsuit is an unprecedented attempt by the federal government to take control of election administration while early voting has already begun.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on October 22, seeking to bar certification of the Senate election results if the incumbent senator is defeated. President Donald Trump told reporters that he personally directed the department to file the lawsuit. Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the Justice Department’s actions, saying the department should not have brought the case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute over two Sullivans

The legal dispute concerns candidate Daniel J. Sullivan, whose name almost matches that of incumbent Sen. Daniel S. Sullivan. Alaska election authorities initially removed the other Sullivan from the ballot following a complaint by the state Republican Party, but courts ordered that he be returned to the list of candidates.

In June, the Alaska Supreme Court upheld that ruling and ordered that the two candidates be clearly distinguished on the ballot. The incumbent senator is identified there as an incumbent officeholder and a Republican, while the other Sullivan has no party registration.

Peltola’s campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee say the lawsuit could prevent Peltola from taking office even if she wins under Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system. The League of Women Voters of Alaska and Common Cause also said that the Justice Department has not explained a mechanism for determining the intent of voters who chose Daniel J. Sullivan.

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