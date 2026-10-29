At the Wildpark Johannismühle wildlife park in Baruth, Germany, a wolf attacked an eight-year-old girl during activities for children. The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries. RMF24 reports, citing Bild and German services.

Attack during animal care

The incident occurred on October 28 during a so-called animal keeper day organized for children. According to the Teltow-Fläming district authorities, the group included three children and an adult supervisor. At least one wolf attacked the girl while the group was giving the animals water.

The other two girls were not injured. Local authorities said the supervisor reacted quickly and prevented further attacks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Park closed for inspection

Wildpark Johannismühle has been closed indefinitely. District authorities announced a veterinary inspection to assess the animals’ health and the circumstances of their behavior.

According to the authorities, an inspection of the enclosures in July 2025 found no safety violations. A partial inspection in March 2026 also found no violations of animal welfare standards. The park keeps gray wolves and Arctic wolves, lynxes, and brown bears. Police and veterinary services are investigating the circumstances of the attack.

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