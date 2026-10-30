Flight restrictions have been imposed at all Moscow airports

Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been imposed at all Moscow airports. As a result, planes are currently unable to arrive at or depart from airports in the Russian capital.

This applies to Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky.

“Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been imposed,” the statement reads.

The reasons for the restrictions have not yet been disclosed

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This was reported by Rosaviatsiya, citing Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, Russia has restricted flights at all airports in the Moscow air hub.

In Russia, an oil terminal has been burning for the third consecutive day following a drone attack.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil loading terminal at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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