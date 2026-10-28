Arno Venter faces 11 charges in Ohio — Daily Maverick

In the US state of Ohio, Arno Venter faces 11 charges in a criminal case involving sexually explicit material featuring minors. As Daily Maverick reports, the court record concerns a man from South Africa who was in the United States.

List of charges

The Ohio criminal case docket lists five charges under section 2907.322.A(1), which concerns sexually explicit material involving a minor. Another five counts are classified under section 2907.323.A(1) — illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or a performance.

The eleventh charge concerns possession of criminal tools under section 2923.24.A. The case was assigned number CR-26-716715-A; its status in the court docket is listed as open.

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Course of the case

According to the court record, Venter was arrested on October 16, and an indictment was issued in the case on October 21, 2026. Bail was set at $5,000, and on October 26 the docket recorded a cash payment made on behalf of Arno Venter.

A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for November 3, 2026, at the justice center. The filing of charges does not mean guilt has been established; this is for the court to determine.

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