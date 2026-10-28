In Moldova, hackers stole the personal data of approximately 750,000 citizens during an attack on government services. As Interia reports, the cyberattack lasted from October 19 to 23 and caused 82 government services and about 30 information systems to stop operating.

What data fell into the hands of the attackers

According to the Moldovan authorities, the attackers obtained first names, surnames and IDNP identification numbers, as well as information about family members. The compromised information is also said to include data on health insurance, family doctors, driving licences, pensions and financial information, including tax debt details.

The Moldovan authorities stated that the attack became possible because of numerous vulnerabilities in government services. The exact security system flaws were not disclosed. The final scale of the leak is to be determined after inspections involving Moldova's Information and Security Service.

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Scale of the attack and system recovery

Moldova's Information Technology and Cyber Security Service, STISC, reported approximately 11 million unauthorized access attempts. According to the authorities, the attack occurred in waves. Specialists are eliminating the vulnerabilities exploited by the attackers.

As The Moscow Times, cited by Interia, notes, about ten official websites have already resumed operation. Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said there were problems in the functioning of five agencies responsible for information technology and announced the introduction of emergency measures. He suggested that the attack could have been part of a large-scale campaign involving foreign state structures. The authorities have not yet identified the organizers of the cyberattack.

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