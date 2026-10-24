Polish investigators have established the preliminary circumstances of the deaths of two GROM unit servicemen during nighttime parachute training in Arizona, United States. The tragedy occurred on September 19, 2025, near one of the US military bases.

Mid-air collision

As Interia reports, citing information reviewed by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, a combination of circumstances may have led to the tragedy. Investigators pointed to an unplanned change of positions in the formation, the crossing of the parachutists' flight paths, their collision and entanglement in the air.

According to Rzeczpospolita, the jump was performed from an altitude of 3,000 meters in free-fall mode. The parachute opens at an altitude of 1,500 meters.

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Proceedings closed

Former GROM commander, retired General Roman Polko, told Rzeczpospolita that the training was conducted in extremely difficult nighttime conditions. According to him, in complete darkness, there are only seconds to react during a jump.

The Military Affairs Department of the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw opened an investigation, but closed it after a year. Piotr Antoni Skiba, spokesperson for the Warsaw prosecutor's office, told the publication that the investigation did not establish that the actions of other persons contributed to the servicemen's deaths. The decision to close the proceedings is final.

In a statement after the tragedy, the General Command of the Branches of the Polish Armed Forces also said that a special commission had been established to determine the circumstances of the incident.

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