In Serbia’s parliamentary elections, the “United Serbia” list, led by President Aleksandar Vučić, received 54.21% of the vote according to the first counting results. The “Student List,” supported by the student anti-government protest movement, received 36.85%.

According to The Rio Times, Serbia’s Republic Electoral Commission processed results from 203 of 8,392 polling stations. This is about 2.4% of their total number, so the figures are only an early snapshot and may change as more data arrives.

Early count

The two lists leading based on the processed polling stations together received 91.06% of the vote. The other 16 electoral lists accounted for 8.94% of votes in the counted portion of the protocols.

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Voters elected 250 deputies to Serbia’s National Assembly. To enter parliament, a list must pass the 3% threshold.

Voter turnout

As of 18:00 Central European Time, turnout stood at 64.89%, the electoral commission reported. There were about 6.45 million people on the voter rolls.

Polling stations closed at 20:00 Central European Time on October 25. Final voting results and the distribution of seats had not yet been announced at the time of publication.

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