Democrat Jamie Ager is projected by Decision Desk HQ to win the U.S. House of Representatives election in North Carolina’s 11th District. As The Hill reports, the seat became open after Republican Chuck Edwards decided not to run for a third term.

Preliminary results

As of 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with 64% of ballots counted, Ager had more than 60% of the vote. His opponents were North Carolina House Representative Jennifer Balkcom of the Republican Party and Libertarian Party candidate Travis Groo.

Edwards has represented the district since January 2023. Earlier this year, he announced that he was ending his reelection campaign two days after the U.S. House Committee on Ethics recommended that he be formally reprimanded. According to the committee’s assessment, Edwards violated the spirit of House policies regarding sexual harassment of employees.

The 11th District Republican Party Executive Committee selected Balkcom as its candidate to replace Edwards 85 days before Election Day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ager’s campaign

Ager is a fourth-generation farmer. During the campaign, he focused on rebuilding western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene in 2024, expanding access to affordable healthcare, reforming the U.S. immigration system, and protecting the state’s national parks.

The candidate was endorsed by former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He said that Ager brings a farmer’s understanding of ethics to public service and has the measured approach Congress needs.

Ager also distanced himself from the Democratic Party, calling himself a mountain Democrat. He said he was prepared to stand up to his own party and oppose extremists.

Read us on