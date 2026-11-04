At least seven Muslims elected to US Congress — Anadolu Agency

At least seven Muslims won seats in the US Congress in the midterm elections. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan defeated former Republican congressman Mike Rogers and became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, Anadolu Agency reports.

El-Sayed, a physician and former public health official, won the seat vacated by Senator Gary Peters after he decided to leave the Senate. During the campaign, he criticized unconditional US weapons supplies to Israel and called Israel's military operations in Gaza genocide.

New House members

In New Jersey, Democrat Adam Hamawy defeated Republican Gregg Mele in the 12th district and became the first Muslim to represent the state in Congress. Hamawy is a plastic surgeon, former US Army physician and Iraq War veteran. In 2024, he volunteered at the European Hospital in Gaza.

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Another House seat was won by Democrat Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York. She previously defeated longtime congressman Adriano Espaillat in the June primary and received more than 85% of the vote in the general election. Her campaign focused on community organizing and defending Palestinian rights.

Incumbent congressmen re-elected

Four Muslim lawmakers were also re-elected to the House of Representatives: Rashida Tlaib in Michigan, Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, Andre Carson in Indiana and Lateefah Simon in California. Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of Congress, won a fifth term. Omar was also re-elected for a fifth time, while Carson, who has served in the House since 2008, remains the longest-serving Muslim lawmaker in the lower chamber.

According to the agency, Democrat Aisha Wahab held a preliminary lead at the time of publication in another race for a California congressional seat, where votes were still being counted. Anadolu Agency also reported that Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

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