Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas has won the election to the US Senate from New Hampshire, defeating Republican John Sununu. As The Guardian reports, Pappas retained the open Senate seat for Democrats in a close contest.

Open Senate seat

The 46-year-old Pappas represented New Hampshire in the US House of Representatives for four terms. The publication describes him as a centrist politician who occasionally broke with his party in votes on major legislative initiatives. Pappas will become the first openly gay man to serve in the US Senate.

He ran for the seat of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who is concluding her service in the Senate. Toward the end of the campaign, the race between Pappas and Sununu raised concerns among Democrats, as the candidates had similar levels of support.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Campaign amid Trump’s policies

Pappas built his campaign on a promise to serve as a counterweight to President Donald Trump’s administration, which, according to the publication, is unpopular in New Hampshire. He focused on a number of unpopular policy decisions, including the war against Iran and Medicaid cuts provided for by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Pappas also portrayed Sununu as a politician who, despite his moderate image, would ultimately support the president’s agenda. Sununu, who previously represented New Hampshire in the Senate and lost his seat in 2008, emphasized his own independence. Despite Trump’s endorsement, he criticized the war in Iran, said the administration was providing insufficient support for Ukraine, and claimed in campaign advertisements that he had never met the president.

Read us on