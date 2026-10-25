In Serbia, former President Aleksandar Vučić stated that he had lost the early parliamentary elections, while the “Student List — Students Win” list had won. This was reported by Interia.

Voter turnout

Serbia’s Republic Electoral Commission reported that, as of 18:00, 64.89% of voters had cast their ballots. According to the commission, this is the highest turnout figure at this time since the breakup of Yugoslavia. During the previous parliamentary elections in 2023, turnout by 18:00 was 51.93%.

Voting began on Sunday morning and continued until 20:00. Citizens elected 250 deputies to Serbia’s National Assembly, the country’s unicameral parliament. A total of 6,450,523 voters were eligible to vote. Interia also reported queues outside polling stations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Elections after protests

The early elections took place after months of mass protests that began in 2024 following a tragedy in Novi Sad. Part of the roof of the railway station collapsed there, killing 16 people.

Protest participants accused the authorities of corruption and negligence which, in their view, led to the tragedy. The main rivals in the elections were the “Aleksandar Vučić — United Serbia” list and the “Student List — Students Win” list. Polls by centers close to the authorities gave an advantage to the list of the incumbent authorities, while independent polls predicted a slight advantage for the student-backed list.

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