Canada receives first two F-35A fighters — AeroTime

The Royal Canadian Air Force received its first two Lockheed Martin F-35A fighters on October 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, United States. The following day, the Royal Canadian Air Force announced their arrival. In Canadian service, the aircraft will carry the CF-35A designation and will remain in the United States for pilot training, AeroTime reports.

Procurement under review

In January 2023, Canada announced an agreement to purchase 88 F-35A fighters. At the same time, Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered a review of the procurement amid deteriorating relations with Washington, so the final number of aircraft in the future fleet has not yet been determined.

Ottawa is also considering a mixed fleet of F-35s and Saab Gripen fighters. No decision on this option has yet been announced. The F-35 made by Lockheed Martin and Saab’s Gripen were the finalists in the competition to replace Canada’s CF-18 Hornets.

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Preparing for service in Canada

According to the published procurement plan, the first eight aircraft will be based at the F-35 training center at Luke Air Force Base while infrastructure is being prepared in Canada. The first CF-35As are expected to arrive in Canada in 2028. The Royal Canadian Air Force has not yet announced a date for the start of F-35 pilot training.

Canada is equipping facilities for the fighters at Cold Lake in Alberta and Bagotville in Quebec. The procurement also includes weapons, training, software support, and infrastructure. The fleet is to reach initial operational capability in 2029–2030 and full operational capability in 2032–2034. The aircraft are expected to remain in service beyond 2060.

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