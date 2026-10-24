Serbia has entered the legally mandated silence period ahead of snap parliamentary elections scheduled for Sunday, October 25, 2026. The election campaign ended on October 22, and voting will take place from 07:00 to 20:00 Central European Time, The Rio Times reports.

Two main forces

Voters will elect 250 members of parliament. There are 6,450,523 registered voters, and 126 seats are required for a majority.

The main rivals are the ruling list headed by Aleksandar Vučić and the Student List, which emerged from the university movement amid anti-corruption protests. According to the publication, Vučić resigned as president on September 27 and seeks to become prime minister. The Student List, which has 250 candidates, is headed by cardiologist and University of Novi Sad professor Ilija Srdanović.

Both forces held their final rallies in Belgrade on October 22. The Student List gathered supporters at Slavija Square, while Vučić held a separate event the same day in a sports hall in another part of the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Polls show different results

The latest Ipsos poll, conducted on October 20–22 among 3,624 respondents on behalf of the ruling list, gave it 47.4% support. The Student List had 40% in this survey, while the list of Ivica Dačić's Socialist Party had 3.2%.

At the same time, an NSPM telephone poll conducted from September 25 to October 5 among 1,050 people showed the Student List leading among decided voters, with 44.5% versus 42.7%. The PolitPro average as of October 24 put support for the ruling list at 46.8% and for the student list at 40.6%.

Prediction market estimates

On Kalshi, as of 13:56 U.S. Eastern Time on October 24, the probability of victory for the list led by the Serbian Progressive Party was estimated at 73%, while the Student List's chance of victory was put at 29%. Polymarket estimated Vučić's list's chances of winning at 70%. These figures reflect bets by prediction market participants rather than official voting results.

The protests from which the student movement emerged began after the collapse of a concrete canopy at Novi Sad railway station in November 2024. According to The Rio Times, 16 people were killed then.

Read us on