The Warsaw District Court has ordered the removal from the register of political parties of «Solidarna Polska» and its successor, «Suwerenna Polska». The decision, issued on October 9, has not yet entered into force, Interia reports, citing the newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Political changes were not entered into the register

«Solidarna Polska» was established nearly 15 years ago. In 2023, at a party convention at Warsaw’s Expo XXI, the political force’s rebranding as «Suwerenna Polska» was announced.

In 2024, during a congress in Przysucha, the Law and Justice and Suwerenna Polska parties announced their merger and signed a joint ideological declaration. At the same time, according to Rzeczpospolita, these political steps were not accompanied by corresponding changes in the court register.

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Parties’ financial reports

After the merger was announced, both parties submitted financial reports that were regularly rejected by Poland’s National Electoral Commission. No reports were submitted this year; Rzeczpospolita claims this was done deliberately.

The court ruling can still be appealed. As the publication notes, Zbigniew Ziobro, who could theoretically have filed an appeal, probably did not do so.

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