Trump calls Obama grossly incompetent — Dawn

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called his predecessor Barack Obama “grossly incompetent” after his appearances at rallies in Cleveland and Detroit ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3. Dawn reports.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump said that Obama had “paid Iran billions” and allegedly opened its path to nuclear weapons. He also mentioned Obama’s support for Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris in elections they lost.

Support for candidates in Michigan

Trump also criticized Obama for supporting Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. His Republican opponent Mike Rogers and Trump’s allies are seeking to link El-Sayed to the “Muslim Brotherhood” and call him a “jihadist”; the publication notes that such claims are false.

The president said that he won Michigan, brought back the auto industry and an air base, and created more jobs than ever before. Trump urged voters to support Rogers and called El-Sayed a “fake doctor.”

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Obama’s criticism of Trump

Ten days before the vote, Obama campaigned for Democrats in Ohio and Michigan. During a campaign event in support of El-Sayed, he called the vote an “emergency brake” that should at least partially restrain the “nonsense” of Trump’s presidency and urged the restoration of government accountability.

The former president also accused Trump of corruption, criticized his policy toward Iran, and mocked the White House’s decor. Obama said that the Trump administration focuses on secondary issues, including the appearance and testosterone levels of military personnel.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in August showed that 63% of Americans believe that the president and his family improperly profited from cryptocurrencies after Trump’s return to the White House. Another 69% of respondents are convinced that his political decisions are influenced by private business interests.

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