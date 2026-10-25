Elon Musk spoke out against using Starlink for strikes due to the threat of an attack by Russia

American billionaire Elon Musk stated that the Starlink satellite communication system should remain a civilian project and should not be used for direct offensive strikes, as this creates the risk of their destruction by Russia.

According to the billionaire, if the satellites are used for attacks, they could become legitimate targets for Russian anti-satellite weapons. Musk emphasized that the potential destruction of Starlink satellites in orbit would result in a massive amount of debris and a chain reaction of collisions, which would threaten the safety of other spacecraft and complicate the use of space for a long time.

At the same time, he noted that the satellite system could continue to be used to support military infrastructure.

Source: a post on the social media platform X by American billionaire Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported that Starlink has resumed operations at speeds exceeding 400 km/h.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Starlink and Starshell operations had not yet resumed, and that the delivery of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic attacks was delayed.

For many years, U.S. authorities have been asking SpaceX to restrict or expand Starlink satellite communications in various countries, including Ukraine, Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon.

U.S. lawmakers have called on the Pentagon to guarantee Ukraine access to Starlink and Starshell.

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