In Poland, former Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz plans to establish a new association. Deputy Marshal of the Senate Maciej Żywno said this on Polsat News, RMF24 reports.

According to Żywno, Pełczyńska-Nałęcz announced her intention to create a new group during an internal meeting. He added that she did not invite all members of the Poland 2050 party to it and called this at least surprising.

Departure from the government and party

On Thursday evening, Pełczyńska-Nałęcz announced on the social media platform X that she was leaving the government and the Poland 2050 party. On Saturday, the party's board formally expelled her from its ranks. RMF24 links this decision to her resignation from her ministerial and party positions.

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Poland 2050 leader Szymon Hołownia said that he and Pełczyńska-Nałęcz have different approaches to politics: in his view, she sees conflict as a driver of change, while he advocates cooperation. At the same time, Hołownia condemned the wave of hatred directed at the former minister and called the conflicts with the prime minister, the head of the Polish People's Party, and the Left senseless.

Politicians' assessments

New Left MP Anna Maria Żukowska suggested that Pełczyńska-Nałęcz's decision could have been connected to unfulfilled political ambitions. Civic Coalition MEP Bartosz Arłukowicz called her behavior unpredictable and accused her of egocentrism. Polish People's Party MP Urszula Pasławska said that the former minister could not withstand the pressure.

At the same time, Poland 2050 MP Paweł Śliz positively assessed the work of the ministry she headed, particularly the implementation of the National Recovery Plan. Confederation representative Michał Wawer said that Pełczyńska-Nałęcz had tried to introduce real changes but did not always have the support of her coalition partners.

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