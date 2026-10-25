Germany hosts maneuvers involving 2,500 troops — Interia

Joint Rhino Titan exercises involving more than 2,500 military personnel from the United Kingdom and France were held at the Sennelager base in northwestern Germany. The participants included 600 paratroopers. According to Interia, this was one of the United Kingdom's largest airborne operations of the past two decades.

Airdrops from A400M aircraft

The UK Ministry of Defence reported that, during the exercises, military personnel and specialized equipment were for the first time airdropped from low altitude from RAF A400M transport aircraft. Service members of the United Kingdom's 16 Air Assault Brigade took part in the maneuvers.

This brigade is part of the Global Response Force, which is maintained at very high readiness to respond to humanitarian and military crises in different parts of the world.

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Training against drones and electronic warfare systems

During Rhino Titan, the military trained to counter a simulated enemy equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare systems. According to Interia, the Russian Federation could use similar technologies in the event of an attack on NATO.

The commander of the 16 Air Assault Brigade, Brigadier Ed Cartwright, said that the exercises focused on defending NATO territory and the challenges of the modern battlefield.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting noted that large-scale exercises with French and German allies are intended to demonstrate the ability to quickly provide powerful air support where it is needed to defend NATO territory. He also called the combination of troops and specialized equipment necessary to deter adversaries.

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