In Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that those who support the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party must leave the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). His position is linked to the election of the minister-president of Saxony-Anhalt, which Der Spiegel describes as a test for the chancellor.

Election in Saxony-Anhalt

As Der Spiegel reports, the main question for Merz is whether he should intervene in the situation surrounding the election or take a wait-and-see approach. The publication describes this as a dilemma for the head of government.

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Declared line on the AfD

The article concerns the CDU in Saxony-Anhalt and Merz's demand for those who support the AfD. Thus, the publication focuses on how his declared line on the AfD may be implemented during the election of the minister-president. Der Spiegel also asks whether Merz's clearly formulated statements can be put into practice in this situation.

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