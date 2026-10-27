France sent a plane to Romania following attacks on ships in the Black Sea

France has deployed an Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft to Romania following a series of attacks on cargo ships in the Black Sea. It will monitor the situation off the western coast of the Black Sea and help identify threats to shipping and critical infrastructure. The mission will last until November 6.

France has temporarily redeployed the Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft to an airbase in Romania. This was done at the request of the Romanian side due to the deteriorating security situation in the region. According to the ministry, the aircraft will carry out reconnaissance and surveillance missions in the western part of the Black Sea. The operation is scheduled to run from October 18 to November 6.

The aircraft’s main task is to identify threats to ships and help protect critical infrastructure within Romania’s exclusive economic zone. This includes, in particular, facilities that are essential to the security and operations of the maritime region. The flights are being coordinated with the Romanian Navy and the agencies responsible for coordinating maritime rescue operations. This cooperation is intended to help identify threats more quickly and respond to dangerous situations.

Cargo ships were attacked off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria

France’s decision comes amid a series of attacks on commercial vessels near Romania and Bulgaria. Both countries are NATO members. Over the past few weeks, at least eight cargo ships have been damaged in the region, and dozens of sailors have been killed or are missing.

The attacks pose additional risks to civilian shipping in the western Black Sea. Ships transporting goods through the region may be at risk of attacks, fires, and other dangerous incidents.

France has previously condemned attacks on commercial vessels off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria. A statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 15 noted the growing danger to civilian shipping and threats to the security of EU and NATO countries. At the same time, responsibility for specific incidents should be assessed on the basis of the facts surrounding each attack individually.

Romania is stepping up maritime patrols

The French aircraft will complement the measures already being taken by the Romanian Navy. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, the country has increased the number of maritime patrol missions. Ships, helicopters, and unmanned systems are being used for this purpose. Romanian authorities also inform mariners of dangers at sea and recommend routes that help avoid risky areas. This information is conveyed through official navigational warnings.

In addition, the Romanian military is cooperating with NATO partners and exchanging information on the situation in the Black Sea. A French mission is expected to enhance surveillance capabilities and help identify threats to ships and critical infrastructure.

NATO Is Increasing Its Focus on Black Sea Security

A series of attacks on commercial vessels has prompted countries in the region to engage in more active discussions about the protection of sea lanes. Romania has announced its intention to develop maritime surveillance capabilities and strengthen defenses against drones and sea mines. NATO has also reported plans to increase its presence in the Black Sea region, in particular through additional patrol aircraft, radars, and drones.

Safe navigation is of particular importance to Romania. Important trade routes pass through the Black Sea and the Danube ports, including those used by Ukraine to export its products. The French Atlantique 2 is expected to help monitor the situation in the region until early November. Further measures will depend on the security situation and the decisions of Romania and its NATO allies. The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced the deployment of the aircraft on October 27.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned yet another attack on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania and blamed Russia for it. One sailor was killed in the attack, and three other crew members are missing.

On the morning of October 23, the merchant ship Khoryv sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania; according to preliminary reports, it may have been struck by a drone. There were 13 crew members on board, including 10 Ukrainian citizens and three Azerbaijani citizens.

The Croatian Seafarers’ Union is calling for the part of the Black Sea off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania to be declared a combat zone. This follows a drone attack on the commercial vessel Wine Trader, which resulted in several crew members going missing, including a Croatian citizen.

In Brussels, Belgium, NATO decided to strengthen its presence in the Black Sea with additional patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones.

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