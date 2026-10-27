Trade between Russia and Mozambique nearly doubled from January through August 2026. Russian President Vladimir Putin made this announcement. He also noted that this year, for the first time, Russia hosted Mozambican civil servants for an internship program, and called Africa “the continent of the future.”

According to Vladimir Putin, trade between Russia and Mozambique nearly doubled in the first eight months of 2026. At the same time, he did not provide exact figures or specify which goods drove this growth. Russian officials have previously discussed the development of economic ties between the two countries. In early October, Oleg Kazanov, head of the Russian delegation to the joint intergovernmental commission, stated that trade with Mozambique had grown by 78% in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year. According to him, the parties intend to expand cooperation and explore new areas.

Moscow and Maputo are also discussing opportunities for joint projects. Areas of cooperation include transportation, information technology, trade, and investment. At the same time, the mere fact of increased trade volume does not yet indicate large-scale changes in economic relations: to assess their scale, precise data on trade and its structure are needed.

Russia Hosted Mozambican Officials for an Internship Program for the First Time

Putin also announced that this year, for the first time, Russia organized an internship program for Mozambican civil servants. He did not provide details on the number of participants, the duration of the program, or the institutions where they received training. Such programs can be part of broader cooperation between countries. They allow officials to familiarize themselves with the workings of another country’s government institutions and exchange professional experience. However, without additional information about the program, it is currently impossible to assess its scale and specific results.

Education and professional training remain among the areas that Russia offers to African countries within the framework of bilateral relations. Moscow has also expressed interest in expanding educational opportunities for citizens of African nations.

Putin called Africa the continent of the future

Separately, the Russian president called Africa “the continent of the future.” He attributed this to its young population, which is eager to pursue education and improve its standard of living. African countries have varying economic conditions, resources, and needs. For many of them, job creation, access to education, infrastructure development, and attracting investment remain key priorities. It is precisely these areas that can create opportunities for international cooperation.

Russia seeks to expand its ties with African nations, particularly in the areas of the economy, education, and workforce training. These statements also come amid Moscow’s efforts to deepen relations with countries outside Europe. At the same time, statements about intentions to expand cooperation do not always mean that specific agreements have already been concluded or new projects launched. Their results can be assessed based on signed agreements, trade volumes, and actual investments. This is reported by Russian media.

Russia has stepped up its search for mercenaries in African countries, particularly in Zimbabwe and Burundi. According to Bloomberg, citing a presentation by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, Moscow is attempting to recruit people from countries with weak democratic institutions and limited press freedom.

In Beijing, China, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated during talks with Botswana’s President Duma Boko that Africa’s resources should not be used for geopolitical rivalry.

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