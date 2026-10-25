During protests in France over the weekend, police detained 1,314 people, while 53 law enforcement officers were injured in clashes. This was reported by Interia, citing the French Interior Ministry. Saturday's demonstrations took place in the country's largest cities; it was the second consecutive weekend of numerous protests and clashes with security forces.

Detentions and damage

According to the French Interior Ministry, police intervened 75 times on Saturday. During the unrest, 24 shops were looted. Authorities also reported the launch of several investigations without disclosing details.

The protests were directed against the high cost of living. After the unrest ended, the rest of Saturday night passed calmly, the ministry said. In a Sunday statement, the agency did not specify the number of injured protesters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of injuries

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported late on Saturday evening two cases of serious injuries among protesters — in Toulouse and Clermont-Ferrand. The Toulouse prefecture told AFP that a 20-year-old man was seriously injured, with an injury to his hand. A medic assisting protesters said the man lost several fingers on his right hand.

In Clermont-Ferrand, a hand injury was also recorded in one of the protesters. The regional newspaper La Nouvelle République reported an injury to a man's left eye in Poitiers. A photographer for the publication told AFP that the 19-year-old man was injured during a police assault, when officers used stun grenades and tear gas.

Solidarity actions with French youth also took place in Italy. In Milan, a group of protesters attempted to break through police barriers during a demonstration attended by more than 10,000 people. Clashes with police also occurred near the Colosseum in Rome.

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