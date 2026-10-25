A Democratic victory in the U.S. election could unblock aid to Ukraine – Reuters

If the Democratic Party wins the upcoming midterm elections in November, the U.S. Congress may approve a new package of financial and military aid for Ukraine, which President Donald Trump has currently suspended to a large extent.

Gaining control of the congressional agenda will allow Democrats to bring relevant bills to a vote. According to the publication’s sources, a resolution on aid to Ukraine stands a good chance of receiving bipartisan support—two-thirds of the votes—which is necessary to override a potential presidential veto.

In addition, Democrats plan to limit Trump’s foreign policy decisions: in particular, Congressman Gregory Meeks has already introduced a bill to block the White House’s initiative to ease restrictions on the supply of Russian diesel fuel.

Source: Reuters.

Three Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives—Gregory W. Meeks, Adam Smith, and Jim Himes—have announced their intention to advance legislation to strengthen U.S. support for Ukraine. They released a joint statement following a conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a bipartisan group of members of Congress.

A bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would block President Donald Trump’s so-called “diesel deal” with Russia. The bill was introduced by Democrat Gregory Mix with support from members of both parties.

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