A Democratic victory in the U.S. election could unblock aid to Ukraine – Reuters
If the Democratic Party wins the upcoming midterm elections in November, the U.S. Congress may approve a new package of financial and military aid for Ukraine, which President Donald Trump has currently suspended to a large extent.
Gaining control of the congressional agenda will allow Democrats to bring relevant bills to a vote. According to the publication’s sources, a resolution on aid to Ukraine stands a good chance of receiving bipartisan support—two-thirds of the votes—which is necessary to override a potential presidential veto.
In addition, Democrats plan to limit Trump’s foreign policy decisions: in particular, Congressman Gregory Meeks has already introduced a bill to block the White House’s initiative to ease restrictions on the supply of Russian diesel fuel.
Three Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives—Gregory W. Meeks, Adam Smith, and Jim Himes—have announced their intention to advance legislation to strengthen U.S. support for Ukraine. They released a joint statement following a conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a bipartisan group of members of Congress.
A bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would block President Donald Trump’s so-called “diesel deal” with Russia. The bill was introduced by Democrat Gregory Mix with support from members of both parties.