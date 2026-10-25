The European Union has expressed deep concern over reports of violent incidents at several polling stations in Serbia during the snap parliamentary elections. This was stated by the head of the EU delegation in Belgrade, Andreas von Beckerath, The Rio Times reports.

Call for calm

According to von Beckerath, Serbian citizens must be able to exercise their democratic right to vote in a peaceful and safe atmosphere. The EU representative called on all sides to remain calm, act responsibly, and refrain from violence and provocations.

He also called on the competent institutions to guarantee the safety of all participants in the electoral process. The EU statement did not specify which polling stations the incidents occurred at, who may have been involved, or whether there were any casualties.

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Vote count

Voting ended at 20:00 Central European Time on October 25. The election involved a list of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, associated with President Aleksandar Vučić, and a list supported by the student protest movement.

Preliminary estimates were expected after polling stations closed. Serbia’s Republic Electoral Commission has up to 96 hours after the end of voting to announce the official results.

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