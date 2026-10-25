Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is launching her presidential campaign in the French city of Orléans on October 25. The candidate of the National Rally party is set to deliver her first campaign speech there before around 10,000 party members, France 24 reports.

First campaign speech

The planned speech is to be Le Pen's first appearance as part of the presidential campaign. The event will take place in Orléans, and its audience, according to France 24, is expected to include around 10,000 National Rally members.

Le Pen is running in the election as the candidate of this political force. France 24 describes her as a far-right leader.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protest and traffic control

In the morning, police were controlling traffic at the entrances to Orléans. This came after a large demonstration against the far right that took place on Saturday.

Thousands of people took part in the protest, according to the broadcaster. March participants chanted anti-fascist slogans. The action took place ahead of Le Pen's planned speech in Orléans.

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