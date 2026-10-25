In Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, incumbent Mayor Matúš Vallo, who was backed by the opposition, retained his position according to the preliminary results of the local elections. His opponent was Transport Minister Jozef Ráž, who was supported by the ruling coalition. This was reported by RMF24, citing data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic.

Incumbent mayor’s advantage

Before the vote, opinion polls indicated a close contest, but Vallo won by a wide margin. After the preliminary results were announced, he said that Bratislava residents do not want the capital to be governed in the same way that Robert Fico’s government governs Slovakia.

Vallo also noted that the unification of the opposition in Bratislava had proved effective. In his view, such a model could work across the country in the parliamentary elections set to take place next year.

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Turnout and voting results

The combined regional and local elections did not bring significant changes in the country. Independent candidates traditionally performed best. Commentators cited by the outlet believe that the vote confirmed deep political divisions in Slovakia.

Turnout in the regional elections was 46%, while in the local elections it was nearly 49%. Despite the increase, assessments are being voiced in the country that some voters are weary of politics.

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