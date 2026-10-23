Kim Jong Un has set strict conditions for a meeting with Trump, according to Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, but he is setting a number of strict conditions for such a meeting, including a possible easing of Western sanctions. At the same time, U.S. and South Korean officials believe that the chances of a meeting taking place by the end of 2026 are dwindling.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Pyongyang is not showing much enthusiasm for holding a bilateral summit. One reason is Washington’s stance on North Korea’s nuclear program.

Kim Jong-un realizes that Donald Trump will raise the issue of curbing the DPRK’s nuclear ambitions. Therefore, according to Reuters sources, the North Korean leader may demand concessions from the U.S. and its allies.

Among Pyongyang’s possible conditions is the easing of Western sanctions, which limit North Korea’s economic capabilities.

Donald Trump remains the only U.S. president to have met personally with Kim Jong-un. Their talks took place in 2018 and 2019 and were aimed at improving diplomatic relations between the two countries.

However, the previous meetings did not lead to significant progress on the nuclear issue. Pyongyang has not demonstrated a willingness to reach diplomatic agreements that could ensure the curtailment of its nuclear program.

According to media reports, Donald Trump reached out to China to enlist its help in organizing talks with the North Korean leader. Beijing maintains close ties with Pyongyang and could play the role of mediator.

However, sources report that Chinese President Xi Jinping was unable to guarantee Trump that Kim Jong-un would agree to a meeting in November 2026.

According to U.S. and South Korean officials, the prospects for holding the summit this year are becoming increasingly uncertain.

Donald Trump hopes to meet with Kim Jong-un during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China in November 2026. The goal of the initiative is to resume negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear program.

At the same time, Pyongyang has reacted to the U.S. president’s proposal with little enthusiasm.

Thus, despite Trump’s interest in resuming dialogue, it remains uncertain whether a meeting with Kim Jong-un will take place by the end of 2026. The prospects for negotiations may be influenced by North Korea’s stance on sanctions and its nuclear program, as well as China’s ability to facilitate the summit.

This was reported by Reuters.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump stated in Washington that he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his planned trip to Asia. He made the remarks on October 13 while speaking with reporters before leaving the White House for Ohio.

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