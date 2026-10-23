In Russia, the aggressor state, a Moscow court on October 7 sentenced ornithologist Sofia Rosenfeld to 3.5 years in a penal colony over two donations totaling 2,000 rubles to Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). Russian authorities designated FBK an “extremist” organization in 2021. As The Moscow Times reports, the 50-year-old researcher became the third woman in Russia imprisoned for donations to the organization.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights organization Memorial recognized Rosenfeld as a political prisoner. According to Mediazona, by spring 2026, more than 200 criminal cases had been opened in Russia over donations to FBK, while the average amount of such a transfer was 400 rubles.

Research into Arctic birds

Rosenfeld worked at the Institute of Ecology and Evolution of the Russian Academy of Sciences. She studied Arctic geese, swans and other waterfowl that nest in the Far North and migrate over long distances. Together with colleagues, the researcher developed a method for counting birds using detailed photographs taken from a light seaplane during flights over the tundra.

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She also served on the species assessment commission for Russia's Red Data Book and took part in preparing decisions on bird conservation. Colleagues described her as one of the few specialists able to assess population numbers across vast and hard-to-reach territories.

Did not leave the country during the case

After her apartment was searched and she was questioned in December 2025, acquaintances advised Rosenfeld to leave Russia, but she refused. According to her friend Artur Ryabitsev, the researcher explained that her work and her entire life were in Russia. Even during the trial, Rosenfeld continued field research: shortly before the final hearing, the court allowed her to take a 10-day expedition to the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

In court, she said that she had arranged regular donations to FBK because of her desire to fight corruption. After the verdict was announced, Rosenfeld was taken into custody in the courtroom. Her relatives created a support website and appealed for help to the Israeli authorities: the researcher holds dual Russian-Israeli citizenship.

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