In Poland, former head of the state broadcaster TVP Mateusz Matyszkowicz gave testimony to prosecutors in a case concerning contracts with World Media, whose owner is Robert Klatt, leader of the disco polo band Classic. As Interia reports, Matyszkowicz said he felt helpless and subjectively had the impression that he was surrounded by the mafia.

Contracts with World Media

Prosecutors are examining TVP's purchase of rights to 55 entertainment events through World Media. According to Gazeta Wyborcza, cited by Interia, the rights to these events may have been overpaid by up to 50 million zlotys, which could have caused the broadcaster significant losses.

The projects mentioned include Andrea Bocelli's “Cud życia” concert, a jubilee show for the band Boys, the “Murem za polskim mundurem” event, the TVP2 summer tour, and the “Cała Polska śpiewa Janowi Pawłowi II” concert. The report also states that World Media's revenue amounted to 15.6 million zlotys in 2019 and 26.7 million zlotys in 2022.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Matyszkowicz headed TVP after Jacek Kurski resigned in September 2022 and left the post in December 2023. According to him, after an internal audit, he ended cooperation with World Media. The former broadcaster chief claimed that, during settlements for the company's projects, procedures in force at TVP could have been bypassed or altered.

Appeals to oversight bodies

Matyszkowicz also said that he had asked the head of Poland's Central Anti-Corruption Bureau to monitor sensitive areas of TVP's work. According to him, he did not trust the protection of official information because details about the suspension of World Media projects quickly reached entertainment portals.

The former TVP chief said he had also appealed to Poland's Supreme Audit Office, but these steps, according to him, produced no results. Jacek Kurski, who also testified as part of the investigation, said he considered cooperation with Klatt a good idea but did not deal with the contracts. Robert Klatt, for his part, said he categorically disagrees with the allegations set out in TVP's statement.

Read us on