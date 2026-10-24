The next round of talks between delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia may take place in a few weeks in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland. The goal of the meeting is to continue working on agreements and lay the groundwork for high-level negotiations.

According to sources in the U.S. government, a U.S. official stated that the trilateral meeting could take place “in a couple of weeks” in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland.

He emphasized that a significant amount of work still needs to be done to prepare for the high-level meeting. The exact date and location of the next round of negotiations have not yet been determined.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with special representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump. According to him, a trilateral meeting at the level of negotiating teams to end Russia’s war against Ukraine is planned for the first half of November.

The day before, the White House reported that U.S. First Lady Melania Trump had brokered a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the city of Oleshky, located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

According to available information, the city, which is under the control of Russian troops, is suffering from a humanitarian crisis.

Further negotiations are intended to continue diplomatic efforts to end the war. At the same time, specific agreements that may be reached during the next meeting have not yet been announced.

This was reported by Sky News.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to sit down at the negotiating table, but the parties still have significant differences regarding the terms of a possible peace agreement.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Abu Dhabi is being considered as a potential venue for trilateral talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

Negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, special representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump. The parties discussed the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, which is planned for the first half of November. Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side is ready for negotiations even in the coming days, but whether they take place depends on Moscow’s position.

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