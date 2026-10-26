In Estonia, longtime Centre Party member Enn Eesmaa has announced that he will join the opposition party Isamaa and run in the Riigikogu elections next March. This was reported by ERR News.

Move to Isamaa

Eesmaa was a member of the Centre Party for more than 20 years, from 2003 to 2024. He also worked as a television and radio journalist.

In an Isamaa press release, Eesmaa said that throughout his career in journalism and politics, he had been a team player. He described the Isamaa team as strong in the fields of economics, culture, national defence and other areas, and said he was ready to join its work.

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Participation in the elections

According to Eesmaa, in the upcoming elections he, together with Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu and other party representatives, will advocate for Estonia's defence, clearly representing its voice on the international stage, and preserving and respecting the Estonian language and culture.

Reinsalu welcomed Eesmaa's decision. He said that he had worked with him in various roles, including when he was foreign minister and Eesmaa was deputy chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

ERR notes that several MPs in Estonia have changed party affiliation in recent months as elections draw closer and the active phase of the campaign begins.

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