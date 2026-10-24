As of May 2026, 821 of 1,347 projects funded under the regional development levelling-up policy remained unfinished in the United Kingdom. In 73 local authority areas whose applications for such projects were approved, not a single one had been completed, The Guardian reports.

Project implementation data

The publication analysed data obtained through freedom of information requests. After collecting this data, journalists also identified 59 projects that were completed later.

Projects were implemented most slowly in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, although the total number of such initiatives there was smaller. Low completion rates were also recorded in north-west England and Yorkshire, even though these regions received the largest number of projects.

The data cover three key programmes: the Future High Streets Fund, launched in 2018, the 2019 Town Deals, and the Levelling Up Fund, launched in 2021. The Future High Streets Fund was planned to be completed by March 2024, while March 2026 was the deadline for spending all funds under the Towns Fund and the Levelling Up Fund.

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New deadlines and reasons for delays

Under the Labour government, the Levelling Up Fund and Town Deals were merged into the Local Regeneration Fund, for which a new deadline of March 2028 was set. Labour also launched the £5.8 billion Pride in Place programme. It provides for long-term funding, with spending decisions to be made by local governing councils.

Among the reasons for the delays, The Guardian cites inflation: due to rising costs of work, local councils were forced to scale back or suspend some projects. In Blackburn with Darwen, none of the eight projects funded through the Local Regeneration Fund had been completed. In Leeds, all eight funded initiatives also remained unfinished, including the refurbishment of Morley Town Hall, the creation of a learning and skills centre, and a transport project near the station.

National statistics do not include 69 projects that were cancelled or merged with others. Some initiatives are broader programmes whose individual components may already have been implemented.

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