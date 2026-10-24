Italy is deploying heightened security measures on Saturday ahead of protests against budget spending cuts and the high cost of living planned in eight cities, including Rome and Milan. The demonstrations will take place after unrest during some of last weekend’s protests, France 24 reports.

Drones and patrols in cities

Rome police said they would use drones and helicopters to monitor the demonstrations. Law enforcement also said they intended to ensure that people could express their views, including disagreement with the authorities’ actions, provided the law is observed.

In Milan, additional military personnel sent to the city after last week’s protests will patrol the centre. Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the city was not planning to shut down. He also urged shops not to suspend operations: several boutiques were looted in the city last weekend, while some other establishments closed or removed window displays.

Demonstrations in eight cities

The movement calling itself the “October 17 Movement” announced protests at 13:00 GMT in eight Italian cities. Organisers said that three separate actions would take place in each city, with participants converging at one location. They promised to announce the locations half an hour before the start.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separately, the anti-war movement “Anti-Imperialist Axis” organised a rally in Rome. The protests are taking place amid demonstrations by students, truck drivers and farmers over housing, fuel prices and budget cuts.

This week, Giorgia Meloni’s government adopted a security decree that eases rules for holding minors in custody, introduces a criminal offence for violent participation in a demonstration, and provides for fines for parents over damage caused by their children during protests. Police said on Friday that they had carried out dozens of raids involving people suspected of looting and rioting last week.

The government also approved support measures for truck drivers and fishermen due to a spike in fuel prices. Nearly all truck blockades that had paralysed southern Italy for several days and caused fuel and food shortages have already ended.

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