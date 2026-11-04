In Poland, the crew of the KOŁ 104 fishing boat caught a piece of amber weighing about 150 grams near Kołobrzeg. The find was brought up from a depth of around 20 metres, 10 nautical miles from the shore, RMF24 reports.

Amber found in a net

Vessel owner Patryk Rowiński said the amber was spotted while fishing nets were being pulled out of the water. According to him, the find was stuck to a bundle of netting along with a shell.

Rowiński described catching such a specimen as great luck. He noted that a large piece of amber from the sea can be caught approximately once every dozen or so years.

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The find will be kept as a memento

According to the vessel owner, his father found a similar but larger piece of amber more than 30 years ago. Rowiński plans to keep the current find as a memento.

RMF24 notes that after storms, amber on Poland's Baltic Sea coast can be found among algae and shells washed ashore by the sea. At the same time, finding it in a fishing net far from the coast is rare.

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