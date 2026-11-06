Russian provocations against European countries are testing the West’s readiness to respond to threats and are bringing the situation ever closer to a test of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

According to Nausėda, Lithuanian authorities have received intelligence regarding possible provocations by Russia. In response, Lithuania, like Poland, has significantly stepped up security measures along its border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast.

The president emphasized that the recent incidents are part of Russia’s large-scale hybrid war against Europe. This includes, in particular, the use of illegal migration, hot air balloons, and drones.

“The Russians want to test whether we will react or not. Putin is getting closer and closer to testing Article 5—that is, NATO’s obligation to come to the aid of an ally under attack,” Nausėda noted.

He also warned that the line between hybrid operations and direct military action is becoming increasingly blurred. Such an escalation could lead to casualties.

Nausėda recalled a recent incident in which an enemy drone crashed into a tree and exploded. Fortunately, no one was nearby at the time, but this incident highlighted serious gaps in the country’s air defense system.

In light of this, Vilnius is accelerating the procurement of necessary defense equipment. This includes:

modern anti-drone systems ;

reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.

According to the Lithuanian president’s forecast, thanks to these measures, the country will be significantly better prepared for such threats as early as the second half of 2027.

This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, according to Onet.

Russia is deliberately testing the limits of NATO’s collective defense by engaging in actions that fall short of a direct attack, which could trigger Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Estonia has joined NATO’s Steadfast Duel 26 command-post exercise, which will test the Alliance’s command structures and defense plans in practice.

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