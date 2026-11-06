Moldova may introduce a visa requirement for Russian citizens

Moldova does not rule out the introduction of a visa regime for citizens of Russia and other countries if this is required to align the country’s visa policy with European Union standards. The country’s Prime Minister, Vasile Tofan, acknowledged this possibility.

According to the head of government, the potential changes are linked to Moldova’s European course and the need to bring national legislation into line with EU requirements.

“We expect to continue on our European path. I am not ready to specify the exact circumstances. If EU standards require it, then—given that we must make decisions that will facilitate our progress in the economic process”—said Tofan.

On November 4, the European Commission published its annual report on EU enlargement, in which it assessed the progress of candidate countries.

Officials in Brussels noted that Moldova’s goal of joining the European Union by early 2028 is ambitious but achievable, provided the current pace of reforms is maintained.

The European Commission also believes that Moldova could complete negotiations on the 25 chapters of the accession process by 2027.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu welcomed the European Commission’s conclusions. According to her, the report confirms the republic’s steady progress toward European integration.

She made this statement in an interview with TV8.

As a reminder, Montenegro introduced a visa requirement for Russian citizens effective November 1, 2026. The country’s government adopted this decision as part of the full alignment of its visa policy with European Union rules.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the introduction of a visa requirement for Montenegrin citizens.

Read us on