Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the country was the first in Europe to introduce a national plan to counter the abuse of fentanyl and synthetic opioids. She made the statement during an international high-level meeting on addiction prevention and recovery at the San Patrignano rehabilitation community near Rimini.

Prime minister’s statement

The meeting was organized by Italy and France, which are co-founders of the European Coalition Against Drugs. As ANSA English reports, Meloni stressed that prevention means being able to act before the danger escalates.

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Controls in medical facilities

According to the head of the Italian government, the country has trained personnel and ensured the availability of antidotes. Authorities are also strengthening controls over the storage of fentanyl and synthetic opioids, including in hospitals and other medical facilities.

Meloni said that these measures are intended to prevent such substances from entering illegal channels. She warned that if this happens, they could harm thousands of people.

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