In the United States, tech billionaire Elon Musk has spent more than $442 million on the midterm elections, including transferring another $76.8 million to his political action committee, America PAC. The Hill reported this, citing campaign finance filings.

Contributions to America PAC

America PAC, which Musk founded during the 2024 election, received new funds from the head of SpaceX and Tesla over approximately a week in October. This follows from the super PAC's latest report ahead of the midterm elections.

Before that, Musk had already spent $366 million in the current election cycle. From July to September, he provided a total of $276 million to his super PAC and various Republican organizations.

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Support for Ken Paxton

Musk is actively supporting Texas Attorney General and Republican Ken Paxton, who is competing for the state's US Senate seat against Democrat James Talarico. In September, he transferred $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC supporting Republican Senate candidates.

The funds were provided in two payments, and the day after each transfer they were directed to a Texas super PAC supporting Paxton. Musk also provided $10 million to Lone Star Liberty PAC, $20 million to the House Republicans' super PAC, $10 million to the Republican Governors Association, and $2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Talarico criticized these contributions and accused Musk of trying to buy himself a senator. Musk's spending in this election cycle has already exceeded his contributions in the 2024 election, when he spent about $290 million supporting President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

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