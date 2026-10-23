In the United States, President Donald Trump called on Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar to “resign immediately,” accusing her of using a false name. In a Truth Social post, he said that her real name is allegedly Ilhan Nur Said Elmi and also claimed that she admitted to fraud. Trump did not provide evidence to support these claims. The Hill reports.

Mention in a court document

According to the outlet, in a court document filed by federal prosecutors in Washington on Wednesday, Omar was referred to as “Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi” without an explanation. The document was filed about a week after federal agents searched her residence in Washington.

U.S. Attorney for Washington Jeanine Pirro suggested on Fox News that the name issue could be part of a federal investigation. She said that accurate information must be provided in statements related to citizenship or naturalization and questioned whether Omar had complied with all legal requirements concerning naturalization and immigration.

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Investigation and Omar’s response

The Trump administration is investigating possible immigration fraud involving Omar. The congresswoman, who was born in Somalia, has repeatedly denied the accusations and said that Trump has been conducting a campaign of political intimidation against her for years.

In an interview with MS NOW, Omar said that after the search she would have to leave her apartment in Washington because of threats. According to her, agents seized 17 items. She also said that she was confident she had committed no violations.

Trump also repeated a theory spread by far-right commentators that Omar allegedly married her brother. The congresswoman called the accusation “crazy.” During a rally in Iowa, the president again called for her removal from Congress, after which those present chanted “Lock her up.”

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