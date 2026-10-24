For years, the U.S. has asked SpaceX to turn Starlink on and off in various countries, according to Reuters

For many years, U.S. authorities have asked SpaceX to restrict or expand the operation of its Starlink satellite communications service in various countries, including Ukraine, Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon.

According to the agency, during Joe Biden’s presidency, U.S. officials sought to restrict the use of satellite communications by armed groups linked to Iran. At the same time, Washington worked to expand the Ukrainian military’s access to Starlink.

The Donald Trump administration also discussed the possibility of providing satellite communications within Iran.

This information takes on particular significance amid the current controversy over restrictions on Starshield’s operations in Ukraine.

A Reuters investigation reveals that the U.S. government’s engagement with SpaceX on satellite communications has been ongoing for several years, and access to such technologies may depend on political and military circumstances.

This is according to a new Reuters investigation.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk to demand that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system for the Ukrainian military.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the situation with Starlink during the war in Ukraine has heightened Ottawa’s concerns about its dependence on foreign technologies. He emphasized the need to diversify suppliers to protect the country’s sovereignty.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the operational speed of Starlink and Starshell has not yet been restored, and the delivery of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic attacks is being delayed.

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