The US Department of Justice has asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene in its lawsuit against California and temporarily halt the counting of more than 20,000 mail-in ballots. President Donald Trump’s administration claims they may have been cast by people without US citizenship, The Hill reports.

Appeal to the court of appeals

The appeal to the higher court was filed before US District Judge David Carter ruled on the department’s motion. According to Reuters, the judge scheduled a hearing on an emergency order that could prohibit the state from counting the ballots until the citizenship of 20,000 voters is verified.

Last week, the US Department of Justice sued California after giving state election officials 48 hours to set aside ballots from 20,000 people on the list. The lawsuit states that if California cannot independently confirm the citizenship of people on this list, the federal government asked that ballots received from them be set aside until the verification is completed.

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Justice Department statements and the governor’s response

On Monday, the US Department of Justice said that 28 people whom the department suspects of lacking US citizenship were charged in connection with unlawfully registered votes. The department said that most of them voted using ballots that it claims were obtained illegally and fraudulently. Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter said that all the defendants appear on the list of more than 20,000 suspected non-US citizens provided to California election officials.

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the lawsuit, saying that the demand contradicts election procedures and forces state officials to violate federal law. The US Department of Justice and President Trump also warned that California election officials could face criminal charges if they include all these ballots in the count in the midterm elections.

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