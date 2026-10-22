In the United States, approval of President Donald Trump’s economic actions has fallen to the lowest level across both of his presidential terms. According to a CNBC poll, 34% of registered voters approve of the president’s handling of the economy, while 65% disapprove.

Over three months, the share of those who positively assess Trump’s economic actions fell by four percentage points, from 38% in July. At the same time, the disapproval rating rose from 60% to 65%. The net approval rating stands at minus 31 points, nine points worse than in the previous poll.

Economic assessments

Eight out of ten respondents described the state of the economy as fair or poor, the highest level since December 2023. Sixty-three percent of respondents assess the current state and prospects of the economy pessimistically. The share of such assessments among Republicans rose by six points from July, to 35%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump’s overall rating remained relatively stable: 40% of respondents approve of his performance, while 59% do not. The president’s net overall rating stands at minus 19 points, compared with minus eight points a year earlier.

Sentiment ahead of the elections

The poll of 1,000 registered voters showed that 52% of respondents prefer Democratic control of Congress, while 45% support Republican control. The Democrats’ seven-point advantage is three points larger than in July. The study’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Thirty-six percent of participants named corruption in government bodies as the most important problem. Combined, food, gasoline and housing prices are the main concern for 57% of respondents. Eighty percent of respondents said prices are rising, and 55% believe they are increasing faster than usual. In the view of poll participants, Democrats would handle the cost of food better than Republicans by a 16-point margin, while Republicans retain an advantage on border security and immigration issues.

Read us on