Britain has resumed production of large-caliber weapons after a 20-year hiatus

For the first time in two decades, the United Kingdom has resumed production of large-caliber weapons.

Rheinmetall UK’s plant in Telford has begun manufacturing tank gun barrels.

The facility will produce barrels and components for 120-mm and 155-mm artillery systems, including the RCH 155 and future artillery platforms.

The new production facility was built in eight months. The project is expected to create about 100 skilled jobs.

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated that the resumption of production will strengthen the country’s defense capabilities and contribute to economic growth. British workers underwent training at the Rheinmetall facility in Germany, after which they returned to Telford to launch production.

Source: UK government.

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