Moldova has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata

Moldova decided to declare a Russian embassy employee persona non grata after a Russian attack drone violated the country’s airspace and crashed near residential buildings and an energy facility. The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the incident and held Russia responsible for it. President Maia Sandu also spoke of a threat to the safety of citizens.

The incident occurred on October 23 in the village of Kishtenitsa in the Telenesti district in central Moldova. A Russian “Geran”-type attack drone crashed approximately 100 meters from a residential building. A local resident notified the police of the discovery. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and began examining the drone. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

The Moldovan Ministry of Defense reported that the drone violated the country’s airspace during the Russian attack on Ukraine. It was detected on the afternoon of October 23, after which it disappeared from radar. The drone was later found in the Telenesti District.

What Maia Sandu Said

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also condemned the violation of the country’s airspace. She emphasized that Russia’s war against Ukraine also poses a threat to Moldovan citizens. “Today, a Russian ‘Geran’ attack drone violated our airspace and crashed near residential buildings and an energy facility. We condemn this dangerous act. In response, we have declared an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata,” Sandu wrote.

The status of persona non grata means that the country no longer accepts the presence of the foreign diplomat in question on its territory. Following such a decision, the diplomat must leave the country in accordance with established procedures. Moldovan authorities called on Russia to cease actions that threaten regional security and human lives. Chisinau emphasized that airspace violations pose a threat to the country’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

Airspace violations are recurring

According to the Moldovan Ministry of Defense, two incidents of drones violating the country’s airspace were recorded between October 16 and 23. In both cases, the drones eventually crashed to the ground.

Moldovan law enforcement officials are urging citizens not to approach any drones or their debris that they find, not to touch them, and not to attempt to move them. Suspicious objects should be reported immediately to emergency services by dialing 112. Even if a drone is undamaged and has not exploded, it may still pose a danger.

Moldova is considering expelling a Russian diplomat in response to the incident. At the same time, the drone’s crash near residential buildings has once again drawn attention to the risks that Russia’s war against Ukraine poses to neighboring countries. According to Moldovan media reports, the drone was equipped with explosives.

In the village of Kishteľnica in Moldova’s Telenesti District, a drone was discovered near a residential building.

Moldova is considering moving Ukrainian checkpoints onto its territory to reduce the risks associated with the war in Ukraine and Russian strikes near the Moldovan border.

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