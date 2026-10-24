France will deploy 70,000 police officers across the country ahead of new protests scheduled for Saturday. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the authorities are strengthening security measures due to calls for violence and looting circulating online, Deutsche Welle reports.

Enhanced security measures

According to Nunez, regular police units will be reinforced with elite units, mounted police and heavy equipment. Helicopters, water cannons, drones and counter-drone systems are also planned to be used to maintain order.

The minister promised a tough response to the actions of rioters, looters and other individuals who resort to violence. He called the previous unrest unacceptable and said the authorities would do everything possible to prevent violence from recurring.

Restrictions in Paris and other cities

Ahead of the protests, shop owners in Paris were covering their windows with boards. The city council urged residents and business owners to remove items that could be used for arson, as barricades or as projectiles.

Movement restrictions will remain in place in designated areas of Paris. According to local police, they will be in effect in two central city squares from 23:00 to 06:00.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police approved only one protest march in Paris, organized by the CGT trade union, and its route will be limited. At the same time, the authorities rejected applications from France's largest student union, UNEF, and the Yellow Vests movement to hold separate demonstrations. UNEF said it still intends to hold a protest, while Yellow Vests supporters are expected to join the authorized march.

In Marseille, authorities initially banned all protests but later allowed a trade union demonstration. In Lyon, law enforcement also intends to prevent protesters from entering the central part of the city.

Reasons for the protests

The protest movement began with students demanding improved learning conditions, an increase in the number of teachers and other changes to the education system. The demonstrations later developed into a broader expression of dissatisfaction over the cost of living.

Last Saturday, the protests escalated into unrest in Paris and other major cities. The authorities said radical activists and groups of young looters had exploited protesters' sentiments to provoke chaos. According to Deutsche Welle, during the clashes, groups of masked people set fire to cars and buildings, while thousands of shops were looted.

President Emmanuel Macron met with representatives of high school students, but they said they were dissatisfied with the outcome of the discussion and expected concrete proposals at a meeting with the prime minister on Monday.

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